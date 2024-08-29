Long lineup at job fairs for new Longo’s grocery store

A Longo’s store will be opening later this year in Kitchener and it’s getting a lot of interest from job seekers.

The store, currently under construction at the corner of Fischer Hallman and Huron Road, is the first Longo’s location in the city and Waterloo Region.

The Canadian grocery chain hosted three job fairs this week. The first was a virtual event on Tuesday, followed by two in-person job fairs on Wednesday and Thursday at the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre.

Prospective employees lined up on Thursday morning for a chance at an interview.

Job seekers line up at the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre on Aug. 29, 2024. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)

Some said they’ve had a hard time finding employment in Waterloo Region.

“I’m just looking for a job,” Kobe Ricardo explained. “I have four mouths to feed at home, so anywhere they’ll hire me, I’m looking for. I saw this online and figured, why not give it a shot?”

“[I’ve been] looking for a job for almost eight months,” said Hardika Lad. “I just came here in January. It’s very hard to survive in Canada. And Ontario, I think.”

She was looking forward to speaking with the recruiters on Thursday.

“Face-to-face conversation is better than online conversation,” Lad explained. “I’m very confident.”

Other job seekers were looking for their first real job.

“[I’m] a young teenager trying to get responsibility and work experience,” said Megan O’Neill, adding that she’s looking for a career where she can move up in the company.

Construction underway at the site of a future Longo's grocery store in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

Brad Boin, store manager for the Kitchener location, was encouraged by the interest from job seekers.

“We are thrilled with the incredible turnout and enthusiasm for the new Longo’s Kitchener,” he said in an email to CTV News. “Between our virtual and in-person hiring events, we’ve received over 2,500 applications. We plan to welcome about 100 new team members to fill various roles throughout the store.”

Longo’s Kitchener is expected to open in November.