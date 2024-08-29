Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash

A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.

According to a social media post from Capitol Twin Cinema, a driver hit the side of the building on Wallace Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The post goes on to say there was considerable damage to the car and the building.

Cinema owner Allan Barnes told CTV News in an email that a structural inspection is pending and the cinema will be closed until further notice.

Ontario Provincial Police said the driver was taken to Listowel Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries but no other injuries were reported.

No charges have been laid at this time.