Company behind child care registration program apologizes for misleading emails
Hundreds of families in Waterloo Region were left scrambling after a software malfunction this summer left them without child care for the upcoming school year.
The company responsible for the registration program is now apologizing for the mix-up.
“We’re very aware of the stress and the pressure and uncertainty that it caused families,” said OneHSN CEO Darryl Buck.
As a result of the malfunction, families received an incorrect email stating they had secured a child care spot. A second email went out earlier this week stating the first message was sent in error.
“I just want to sincerely apologize for all the issues that the registration system has caused, and the confusion and the distress for families in Waterloo Region,” Buck said on Thursday.
Alissa Gooden was one of the parents who received the wrong email.
She’s still trying to find child care for her daughter.
“Taking accountability is a good first step, but unfortunately, it doesn’t help resolve the issue,” she told CTV News. “Families are still waiting for before and after school care.”
Alissa Gooden and her daughter Azariah on Aug. 26, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
There are 229 names currently on the child care waitlist: 79 for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and 150 with the Waterloo Regional District School Board.
Buck said there are still problems with the child care registration program.
“We’re not fully operational with the functionalities that families expect in our clients, the school boards. The system is stable at this point in time, and has been, as we work through supporting families and school boards for the start of school next week.”
Gooden, meanwhile, said the only support she’s received has been through the school community.
“There has been no communication since the email that I got stating that [my daughter] was removed from the program. I haven’t heard anything,” she said. “I’m still relying on family and friends to try and help get me through the first couple weeks of school while they’re all hoping and praying that I get it resolved.”
OneHSN said they are working around the clock to fix the system.
“We’re committed to improvement and focusing on correcting any remaining errors,” said Buck. “And improving software stability in order to prevent future problems.”
