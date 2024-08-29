Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
CTV News got in touch with the man living at the centre of the roundabout, who you could call the king of Bleams Road and Manitou Drive. But his real name is Josh.
“King of the castle on top of my mountain top,” Josh screamed, laughing.
His tent has been there for about a month after recently moving from Port Elgin.
“I figured it wasn’t in a park, so nobody’s going to complain. And I figured nobody would be walking through there and there’s not a bunch of houses around,” said Josh.
While many people don’t experience homelessness by choice, Josh chooses to live this way.
“I feel better outside, but I wouldn’t go into a shelter anyway because there’s a lot of drug use in there and there’s like bedbug problems and violence problems,” he said. “I’m living an adventure. My life is like a movie.”
Although, he does say there are supports available for those who need them.
“Kitchener is like the best place I've ever been for something like this. Yeah, there really are good people down here and they take good care of you,” Josh said.
A tent set up at a roundabout near Bleams Road and Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ont. on August 29, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
He admits sleeping within a roundabout does get a little noisy.
“Yeah, a little bit in the morning. You know, when people put those exhausts that go BANG! I don’t like those ones,” he said.
But he wouldn’t have it any other way. He also hasn’t been forced out.
He says he was approached by Region of Waterloo workers earlier this week and was told they had to tidy up some shrubs on the centre island.
Josh moved his tent for them to do the work, but by Friday he was back at his so-called castle.
Region of Waterloo responded to a request from CTV News earlier this week about the situation.
In a statement they said: “The region is aware of the site and has outreach workers visiting to establish connections into housing supports and services. Alongside community partners, the region continues to work towards more solutions to support those experiencing chronic homelessness.”
Josh says he hasn’t had much interaction with outreach workers.
“The outreach workers have never really come when I was there. There was like a card from an outreach worker and that’s pretty much all I’ve seen from them,” he said.
When it comes to safety concerns, Josh doesn’t have any.
“No, do people ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ the roundabout all the time? Because everyone keeps complaining about it,” he said.
Even so, he’s gotten used to being at the centre of attention and the roundabout. His nickname backs that up too.
“They call me Hollywood. They know I’m always up to something,” he said.
With no plans to leave anytime soon, you could say this has become the unofficial ‘Hollywood Hill’ of Waterloo Region.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
In first sit-down interview of her presidential campaign, Harris says 'my values have not changed'
Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday "my values have not changed," as she was questioned along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
Afghan women sing in protest to Taliban's voice ban
Afghan women around the globe are singing in solidarity to protest the Taliban's new rules that prohibit women's voices from being heard in public.
Woman found dead before police kill husband on I-95 bridge and discover boy's body in vehicle
A man being pursued in the killing of his wife in New Hampshire was shot by police and tumbled from the Interstate 95 bridge that connects the state to Maine, officials said Thursday. Their eight-year-old boy was found dead in the back seat of the father's vehicle afterward.
Whooping cough cases are on the rise. Doctors explain the symptoms
Pertussis, commonly known as the whooping cough or the 100-day cough is spreading across Canada at a concerning rate, according to public health officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.