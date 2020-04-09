Woman airlifted to hospital with critical injuries near Elmira
An Ornge air ambulance transported a woman to hospital after a crash near Elmira on Wednesday night.
KITCHENER -- One person was transported to hospital in critical condition by Ornge air ambulance after a single vehicle crash just outside of Elmira.
Officers were called to the Floradale Road and Listowel Road intersection at around 7:30 on Wednesday night.
Police say a silver vehicle went through the intersection and into a field.
The person taken to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance was a woman in her 50’s, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
A man, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital as well.
Police say the driver was not injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.