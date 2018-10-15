

A woman in her twenties was in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision caused her car to roll over onto its roof.

Her injuries have since been downgraded to non-life threatening.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Punkydoodles Corners, south of highway 7/8 between Tavistock and New Hamburg.

According to officials the woman was airlifted to Victoria Hospital in London.

There were also two young girls in her vehicle who were taken to Stratford Hospital and later released with minor injuries.

The other vehicle was a black Honda driven by a 25-year-old woman who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She has been charged with dangerous driving.

Two dogs were taken away by Ground Search and Rescue KW.