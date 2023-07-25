Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP

The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.

According to the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), police along with emergency services, responded to reports of an airplane crash at Belwood Lake at around 7:15 p.m.

The investigation revealed the plane was a small Cessna Ultralight.

“On-lookers were able to assist in removing the pilot from the water,” a release from OPP said.

Police said the pilot was the only person on the plane and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada were notified and continue to investigate.

In the media release, police thanked everyone who worked quickly to ensure the pilot’s safety.