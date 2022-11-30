Winter weather advisory in effect for Waterloo region

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Region of Waterloo and southern Wellington County.

On Wednesday, just before 7:30 p.m., the weather agency warned of heavy flurries and blowing snow.

The alert warns of local snowfall of two to four centimeters and “heavy bursts of snow and strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility to near zero at times.”

The snowfall and wind gusts are expected to last through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

“Flurries producing heavy bursts of snow will combine with strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h to result in blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities at times. These flurries and strong winds are expected to last through the night before weakening Thursday morning,” the alert says.

Environment Canada warns that travelling may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.