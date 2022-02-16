Winter walk to school day, outdoor Olympics for Breslau, Ont. students

BRESLAU -

One Breslau, Ont. school was able to take advantage of the mild winter weather before messy conditions come in.

Students at St. Boniface Catholic Elementary took part in Winter Walk to School Day Wednesday morning, an annual event put on by Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region.

This was also combined with a winter fundraiser put on by the school. As part of the fundraiser, student Ruby Young won the chance to be principal for the day and lead everyone in the walk.

“I’m really excited to see all my friends and see how happy they are," she said. "That always makes me happy.”

Staff and students met police officers and firefighters at the Breslau Community Centre before walking over to school.

Once there, they took part in several outdoor activities in celebration of the Winter Olympics.

Some of the events included street hockey, snow castle building, snow soccer, and potato sack races.

Teachers tell CTV News that, as a new school that just opened up in September 2021, events like this help build comradery among students during a difficult time.