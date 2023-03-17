Winter storm tracking towards Waterloo region, up to 10 cm of snow possible

Despite the start of spring being just days away, Mother Nature is set to bring another winter blast to the region with Environment Canada warning up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall over the weekend.

On Friday around 3:30 p.m., the national weather agency said the Region of Waterloo and southern Wellington County could see scattered snow squalls beginning early Saturday morning, which will continue through Sunday night.

Environment Canada said travel is not recommended as visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Those in northern Wellington County could receive as much as 20 cm of snow over the weekend.

The highest amounts of snowfall are expected to occur on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.