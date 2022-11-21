OPP stop vehicle being driven while covered in snow

After a wintry weekend, at least one driver was stopped for driving their vehicle with snow covered windows.

On Monday, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the driver of a vehicle was stopped as the front, sides and back of a vehicle were covered in snow.

“While we appreciate everyone is dealing with tons of snow, it is a Highway Traffic Act requirement that you can see to the front, rear, and sides,” OPP said in a Tweet.

A picture from the OPP showed a pickup truck with snow on its roof, in the truck bed and covering the license plate.

“A #GreyBruceOPP officer stopped this motor vehicle earlier, and believe it or not, the front had just as much snow as the rear,” the tweet said.