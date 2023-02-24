OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.

In a tweet, OPP said officers have responded to multiple calls of vehicles being damaged by flying ice.

“The sun is melting the ice and snow, so be aware. Not only does flying ice cause damage, but it can cause serious injury too,” the tweet said.

A photo shared by OPP showed a car with extensive damage to its windshield.

CLEAN YOUR VEHICLE ROOF OF #ICE! #BrantOPP are currently responding to multiple calls of vehicles being damaged by flying #ice. The sun is melting the ice and snow so be aware. Not only does flying #ice cause damage but it can cause serious injury too! @BrantCommunity ^mm pic.twitter.com/3W3zCbnozT — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 24, 2023

Police say they had five calls of ice flying off and striking other vehicles.

"There were no charges laid as the other involved vehicle did not stop and possibly were not aware of the ice flying off," said OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis in an email to CTV News.

On Saturday, Waterloo regional police tweeted ice flying off another car and hitting the windshield of an SUV on Trussler Road in North Dumfries.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police also issued a reminder for drivers to brush and scrape their vehicles off before driving.