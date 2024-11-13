New patio and restaurant set to revamp The Boathouse in Victoria Park

The new managers of The Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are excited to get started.

"It's a real vibe in here. It feels so good to be in this space and not have it under construction now. it's been a long haul to get here, but it's been one that was well worth it,” James Barr, owner of Walkinshaw Holdings said.

The nearly century old building has been closed since 2019. In 2022, the city-owned building was leased to local entrepreneurs Walkinshaw Holdings. Barr calls it a new and improved venue for live music, food and entertainment.

“We've expanded the bar, we've got new lighting, all this. We've got an opening that's right in the front that you can actually tell where the entrance is. Again, just big differences in trying to create a more welcoming atmosphere,” Barr said.

“The team has come together to create the venue that can provide the most unique offerings in town,” Shawn Flanagan, operations manager of The Boathouse said.

One major change is the wall facing Victoria Park Lake is now all windows. The windows can be opened, so customers can walk onto the patio.

“We've got a patio now that's about 5,000 square feet where it used to be pretty tight around one end,” Barr said.

“To have this new facility with this amazing patio opening up - I know the community is just going to be ecstatic,” Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of Kitchener said.

The exterior patio of The Boathouse in Kitchener is seen on Nov. 13, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

Flanagan said the majority of food and finishings come from local businesses.

“[We] source everything that we can as hyper-local as possible without breaking our bottom line. It's really important for us to support the members of our community in the space since we're really trying to be a space for the community,” Flanagan said.

According to the city, Walkinshaw Holdings will also establish a local arts fund and form a Community Advisory Committee to ensure that The Boathouse programming is inclusive and diverse. Barr said they also plan to work with whatever events are going on in the park.

The Boathouse history

The Boathouse has had a complicated history since 2011. Contract disputes and missed payments led to its closure in 2013. The next year a new management team was announced, but the reopening was delayed for construction issues and concerns about the building’s heritage elements. The Boathouse finally reopened in 2015 but closed four years later. The city eventually leased it to Walkinshaw Holdings in 2022.

Barr said his new team is confident in their work.

“We brought people of huge experience. We've also brought on a fantastic kitchen staff and front of house staff, and I think our team is just killer. I think we have the best shot we could possibly have,” Barr said.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic speaks to Walkinshaw Holdings owner James Barr and operations manager of The Boathouse Shawn Flanagan on Nov. 13, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

Building anticipation

“The Boathouse is such a beloved facility in the city of Kitchener. To see it finally opening up next week - I can't tell you how awesome the community response has been,” Vrbanovic said.

“It's been crazy. Since we announced the date, the inbox, our general inbox is slammed and we are responding to emails as fast as we can. We've got bands coming out, we've got people reaching out asking for reservations,” Barr said.

The new patio has a washroom outside. Several washrooms are located inside as well. Artwork in the washrooms and around the restaurant honour the history at The Boathouse.

“It's kind of a tribute to the music scene that we're going to be hosting and the music and cultural scene that Kitchener has already hosted in the past,” Flanagan said.

Once a vibrant location to hear live music, The Boathouse aims to achieve that again, while also supporting the community.

“Our room is getting tuned up real nice and we are going to be curating top notch talent, but also bringing in the best of local,” Barr said.

Management said they plan be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., while also operating a takeout window for anyone walking in the park.

“The idea is you come to the park, you bring your kids, you’re walking to work, whatever it is, and you'll have a place to go,” Barr said.

Since The Boathouse closed in 2019, Victoria Park has seen encampments built. The Boathouse said their goal is to be a presence in the park and be welcoming to all members of the community.

“We've got really good people on our staff who know how to handle folks who might be in distress or handle folks who are in different situations, too,” Barr said.

The official grand opening is set for Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.