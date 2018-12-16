

CTV Kitchener





A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth over $7.9 million was sold in Kitchener, sharing the jackpot with a ticket sold in Western Canada.

According to officials an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in Kitchener.

Lottery players are encouraged to check their numbers online.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $5 million.