Winning ticket in the millions said to be sold in Kitchener
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 12:03PM EST
A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth over $7.9 million was sold in Kitchener, sharing the jackpot with a ticket sold in Western Canada.
According to officials an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in Kitchener.
Lottery players are encouraged to check their numbers online.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $5 million.