A Cambridge retiree has won $272,229.70 in Lotto Max.

According to a press release, Vladimir Nowikow, 74, won the prize in the Nov. 9 draw.

"This is my second big lottery win - I won and split a lottery win of $1.85 million in the past!" he was quoted as saying in a press release.

He found out about his winnings by checking his numbers online.

Nowikow planned to use the money to pay off bills and set up an education fund for his three grandchildren.

He purchased at the Zehrs on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge.