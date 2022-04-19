Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other communities across southern Ontario can expect strong winds on Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and says winds of 70-80 km/h are possible.
The northwesterly gusts are expected to develop in the early afternoon, continue throughout the day, and die down by the evening.
The agency says residents should be on the lookout for loose objects being tossed around, tree branches breaking, and possible power outages.
Similar statements are in place for Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce.
The statement comes a day after a winter weather advisory was put in place for Waterloo-Wellington, which has been lifted.
Six centimeters of snow fell in the area Monday, as other Ontario communities dealt with messy conditions.
A similar wind-related weather statement was issued for southern Ontario Friday. It was also later lifted.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and 'not based in any species of truth.'
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Their teenage children died by suicide. Now these families want to hold social media companies accountable
A growing number of families have filed recent wrongful death lawsuits against some of the big social media companies, claiming their platforms played a significant role in their teenagers' decisions to end their lives.
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized by London police
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs has been seized by London police.
-
OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash
A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road that snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
508 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over 5 days: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths and 508 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
-
Chatham-Kent police officer charged with mischief, uttering threats following off-duty incident
A Chatham-Kent police officer is facing multiple charges related to an off-duty domestic incident following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Windsor rescue group founder pleads guilty to animal neglect charges
A Windsor rescue group founder has pled guilty to animal neglect charges related to the care of several dogs.
Barrie
-
Port Sydney break-in results in deadly rollover and arrest
One man is dead and another in police custody after an alleged break-in at a grocery store in Port Sydney overnight on Tuesday.
-
Sixth wave is 'much less predictable,' says expert
The difference between the sixth COVID-19 wave and others is its unpredictability, according to Dr. Susy Hota, an infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network.
-
Driver, 19, clocked travelling 156km/h in Innisfil, police say
A 19-year-old man's licence was immediately suspended after police said he was stopped driving nearly double the posted limit in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Chase begins in Huntsville, ends with fatal collision near Orillia, police say
Ontario Province Police say a break-and-enter in Huntsville early Tuesday morning ended in tragedy a few hours later in Orillia.
-
Northern doctors call on governments to address shortage of physicians and specialists
The Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP) has launched its 'Life Without a Doctor' campaign, in time for the provincial election June 2.
-
Ontario's top doctor thinks extension of current mask mandate 'might be necessary': Elliott
The remaining mask mandate in Ontario is set to drop later this month, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday the province’s top doctor thinks extending the measure 'might be necessary.'
Ottawa
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
-
Ottawa Hospital Foundation launches $500 million fundraiser for new Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign, seeking $500 million to help build the new Civic Campus and improve health care in the city.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city in its latest update following the Easter weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
Ontario's top doctor thinks extension of current mask mandate 'might be necessary': Elliott
The remaining mask mandate in Ontario is set to drop later this month, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday the province’s top doctor thinks extending the measure 'might be necessary.'
-
More than one million animals are killed on GTA roads annually. This species is the most at-risk
As many as one million animals are killed on roads in the Greater Toronto Area each year, according to new data issued by the Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and the University of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Montreal elementary school students head back to class following unfounded bomb threat
Students at Willingdon Elementary school in Montreal were evacuated from their classes Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a bomb threat that was revealed to be unfounded.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Looking to buy a home? Keep trying because the Maritime market could get worse, says one real estate agent
Spring is usually the time sellers get their homes ready, and buyers start their hunt – but the Maritimes are seeing a challenging housing market, with a low inventory driving prices even higher.
-
N.B. reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations stabilize
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Shooting in Winnipeg's West End leaves one man dead
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a man was killed in a West End shooting on Monday.
-
March home sales down from last year, up from pre-pandemic levels: MREA
March home sales in Manitoba just missed breaking the record set a year ago, but continue to far outpace pre-pandemic levels, according to the Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA).
-
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Calgary
-
'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
-
Calgarians accused of fraudulently signing up customers for home security systems
Two Calgary men are accused of creating phony contracts for home security system services and pocketing fraudulent payouts.
-
Man in serious condition after shooting in southeast neighbourhood
A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner out on day parole
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has been granted day parole.
-
Edmonton to ask Ottawa for drug decriminalization, despite objections of 2 councillors
A motion to decriminalize "simple personal possession" of illegal drugs in the Alberta capital was approved 11-2 by city councillors Tuesday.
-
Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Plans announced for demolition of fire-destroyed heritage building in Vancouver
The demolition of a Vancouver heritage building destroyed in a fire that left dozens without a home earlier this month begins Tuesday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Bursaries, streamlined registration expected to ease process for international nurses in B.C.
B.C. is introducing several supports to make it easier for internationally educated nurses to practise in B.C.
-
Canadian classic rock guitarist Jerry Doucette, 70, dies in B.C.
Canadian classic rock guitarist and song writer Jerry Doucette died in hospice Monday, a statement from a family friend confirmed.