Winds carry smell of smoke from Waterloo fire into midtown

Crews on scene of a fire on Columbia Street in Waterloo. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (May 17, 2022) Crews on scene of a fire on Columbia Street in Waterloo. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (May 17, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the average price of a home where you live?

While the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association shows that the average price of a home in Canada declined month-over-month, Canadians still spent more on home purchases in April 2022 than they did one year before. CTVNews.ca has gathered properties from across the country, listed at what is considered the average price of a home in their respective regions.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver