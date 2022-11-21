Wind gusts up to 80km/h expected in Brantford on Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Brantford and Brant County as strong winds are expected.

The weather agency issued the statement just after 2 p.m. on Monday, with the advisory saying “strong southwesterly winds with gusts up to 80 km/h” are possible.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Isolated power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said.

Winds are expected to begin to ease late this afternoon or this evening.