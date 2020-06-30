WATERLOO -- A Wilmot man is the 2020 Juno award winner for recording engineer of the year.

John “Beetle” Bailey, who works out of a studio in New Hamburg, received the honour during the pre-recorded ceremony on Monday night.

He won for his recent work on songs “Dividio” by Alex Cuba and Silvana Estrada and “Shotgun” by Monkey House.

“Congratulations John Bailey! You are the engineer for 2020,” said Wilmot Township councilor Angie Hallman. “Juno award winner representing Wilmot.”

Bailey has now been nominated for a Juno six times and first won in 2007.

Kitchener native George Seara was also nominated for recording engineer of the year for his work on songs “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes and “Incredible” by James TW.