Wilmot Council receives strong opposition to Hallman Gravel Pit

The mayor of Wilmot Township is expected to address controversy around a planned gravel pit at a council meeting Monday night.

Late last month, the township decided to allow the Hallman Pit to move ahead after the previous council voted unanimously to reject the application in 2022.

Some residents are upset the gravel pit is moving forward, and they are also angry by the way it was done.

"I was more disappointed in council’s reaction, that they just didn't listen, we voted them in for change,” said Wilmot resident Kim Schaefer.

Rodney Northey and Graham Reeder, lawyers for Citizens for Safe Ground Water Inc., are expected to present to council Monday to outline the environmental damages and health concerns this gravel pit could have.

Dozens of letters from the public voicing opposition to the gravel pit are included in the council agenda.

Council made the decision to allow the pit in a closed-door meeting and without an opportunity for public consultation.

The proposed site has been a contentious issue since it first came up in 2019.

Many in the community told council they are worried about environmental and drinking water issues, along with worries over noise, dust and traffic.

After their application was denied, the property owner took the case to the Ontario Land Tribunal. Last month the new township council decided to settle with the owner, citing financial concerns.

Many of those who fought against the pit say they're disappointed.

"Many members of this council had said they were advocating for more transparency than the previous council, this isn't it,” former township councillor Angie Hallman said.

Adding to the frustration, residents were told delegations would not be allowed at Monday’s meeting.

They say at the very least they should have the ability to tell council what they think.

The township says because the issue is now before the Ontario Land Tribunal, there is nothing the township can do.