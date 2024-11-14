Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.

Officers were called to the King Street East and Sportsworld Drive area on Nov. 9 around 3 p.m.

Police said a woman entered the store, took merchandise and tried to leave without paying. When staff confronted her, police said the woman pulled out a noxious substance and sprayed employees before leaving the shop.

There were no reports of physical injuries.

Police are looking to identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, Ext 8255.