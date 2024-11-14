Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.

Police told CTV News that Rayne has been missing since Wednesday at around 2:50 p.m.

Rayne is described as 5’3, with brown short hair. They were last seen wearing a black or grey sweater, black sweatpants and a small white and black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.