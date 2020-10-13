KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University has reported another four new cases of COVID-19, all in students living on campus.

The latest cases were reported on Sunday.

Three of the students live at Clara Conrad Hall, the school said on its website, and are now in isolation at home. Other students living in the residence have been talked to directly, the school said in a news release.

The other case identified over the weekend was in a student who lives at Waterloo College Hall. Students living in that residence were to be contacted by the university.

It's not clear whether any of the cases have an epidemiological link, or whether public health officials are expected to declare an outbreak. Over the weekend, the public health unit in London declared an outbreak at Western University after four people in one residence tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Laurier community can rest assured the university has in place rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas since the beginning of the pandemic," a news release read in part.

"In addition, all members of the Laurier community are reminded to follow public health guidelines and on-campus safety protocols to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus."

These four new cases bring the total number at the university to 15. Ten of those have been reported since Oct. 3.

Across the region, there have been nearly 1,900 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.