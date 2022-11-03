Wilfrid Laurier University introduces first-of-its-kind PhD in music
Laurier has announced a first-of-its-kind in Music with fields in community music and music therapy.
The university says the four-year degree would benefit students interested in research and looking to make their mark in the fields of music therapy or community music. Some of these research pursuits include music and wellness, music performance and transforming global music practices, music medicine and music therapy interventions.
“This program is uniquely designed and provides students with the expertise, resources and experience to develop themselves as leading researchers in community music or music therapy,” said Professor Lee Willingham, coordinator of Laurier’s PhD in Music in a media release. “Rather than mandatory courses, students will participate in doctoral special seminar topics throughout the year, covering a wide range of academic and practical themes.”
The university’s new PhD in Music will take on an interdisciplinary learning approach based on a doctoral action plan, peer learning and special seminar topics.
“I'm looking forward to launching many innovative and groundbreaking research projects with our future PhD students,” said Professor Heidi Ahonen, coordinator of the PhD in Music. “There is no doubt our doctoral students will leave a lasting impression in the international research community, positively impacting the discipline of music therapy as well as the credibility of clinical work and practice.”
Applicants must successfully complete an acceptable master’s program or demonstrate life experiences in certain aspects of community or therapy music, along with meeting all other admission requirements. The faculty anticipates applicants will represent a variety of perspectives and backgrounds and possess interest in music and health.
Laurier’s PhD in music with fields in community music and music therapy will welcome its first students in September 2023.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocer profits in 2022 top five-year average, Loblaw beats best results: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Global supply chain could see some improvements, but food inflation continuing to gouge Canadians
Russia’s decision to allow Ukraine to export grains once again has seen an improvement in wheat prices, but Canadians won’t likely see significant changes on their grocery bills until spring 2023.
Death of boy in lockdown fuels backlash against China's zero-COVID policy
The death of a 3-year-old boy following a suspected gas leak at a locked down residential compound in northwestern China has triggered a fresh wave of outrage at the country's stringent zero-COVID policy.
London
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
-
Hundreds of bus cancellations and delays in London region
Hundreds of bus routes are delayed or cancelled Thursday morning due to the fog.
Windsor
-
Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore. Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
-
Chatham woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbour, throwing drink at police officer
Chatham-Kent police say a local woman is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour.
-
Toronto Pearson announces express security lines ahead of travel surge
Canada's busiest airport says it will offer passengers a way to bypass long security lineups as it looks ahead to a winter travel surge and tries to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos seen earlier this year.
Barrie
-
Thick fog causes near-zero visibility across Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory stating visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
-
Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday
Six local school boards confirm they will close in the event of a strike by CUPE members, including Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
-
Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation
Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
ATV driver 'lucky to be alive' after crash with tractor-trailer in Lanark, Ont.
Police say a young ATV driver is "lucky to be alive" after a crash with a tractor-trailer southwest of Ottawa on Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
-
Toronto Pearson announces express security lines ahead of travel surge
Canada's busiest airport says it will offer passengers a way to bypass long security lineups as it looks ahead to a winter travel surge and tries to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos seen earlier this year.
-
Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility in Toronto, delaying flights at Pearson
Thick fog is creating some hazardous driving conditions around the GTA and much of southern Ontario for the morning commute and drivers are being asked to leave themselves extra time to get around safely.
Montreal
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Quebec solidaire will swear mandatory oath to King -- and introduce a bill to make it optional
The party will table a new bill to make the oath optional. To introduce it, however, deputies must be present at the national assembly -- and to do that, they have to pledge allegiance to the Crown.
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
-
Grocer profits in 2022 top five-year average, Loblaw beats best results: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
-
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
-
City hall to draft bylaw restricting how graphic anti-abortion flyers are distributed in Calgary
Councillor Jennifer Wyness filed a notice of motion in September calling on the city to introduce rules that would require graphic images to be concealed in an envelope and have a warning label.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
-
Pristine alpine lake contaminated by dust from mountaintop coal mines, study shows
New Alberta government research has found windblown dust from mountaintop removal coal mines has polluted a pristine alpine lake to the point where its waters are as contaminated as lakes downwind from the oilsands.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
-
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
-
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.