Wilfrid Laurier University introduces first-of-its-kind PhD in music

Laurier has announced a first-of-its-kind in Music with fields in community music and music therapy.

The university says the four-year degree would benefit students interested in research and looking to make their mark in the fields of music therapy or community music. Some of these research pursuits include music and wellness, music performance and transforming global music practices, music medicine and music therapy interventions.

“This program is uniquely designed and provides students with the expertise, resources and experience to develop themselves as leading researchers in community music or music therapy,” said Professor Lee Willingham, coordinator of Laurier’s PhD in Music in a media release. “Rather than mandatory courses, students will participate in doctoral special seminar topics throughout the year, covering a wide range of academic and practical themes.”

The university’s new PhD in Music will take on an interdisciplinary learning approach based on a doctoral action plan, peer learning and special seminar topics.

“I'm looking forward to launching many innovative and groundbreaking research projects with our future PhD students,” said Professor Heidi Ahonen, coordinator of the PhD in Music. “There is no doubt our doctoral students will leave a lasting impression in the international research community, positively impacting the discipline of music therapy as well as the credibility of clinical work and practice.”

Applicants must successfully complete an acceptable master’s program or demonstrate life experiences in certain aspects of community or therapy music, along with meeting all other admission requirements. The faculty anticipates applicants will represent a variety of perspectives and backgrounds and possess interest in music and health.

Laurier’s PhD in music with fields in community music and music therapy will welcome its first students in September 2023.