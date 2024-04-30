KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged after victim hit with a metal rod and robbed

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after a female victim said she was hit with a metal rod and robbed.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the Weber Street East and Queen Street North area on April 26.

    Investigators said the victim was approached by a man she knew and the pair began to argue.

    Police said the man then hit the victim with a metal rod and stole from her.

    She received minor injuries.

    Officers arrested a 40-year-old Kitchener man two days later and charged him with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats to cause death.

