Man charged after victim hit with a metal rod and robbed
A Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after a female victim said she was hit with a metal rod and robbed.
Waterloo regional police were called to the Weber Street East and Queen Street North area on April 26.
Investigators said the victim was approached by a man she knew and the pair began to argue.
Police said the man then hit the victim with a metal rod and stole from her.
She received minor injuries.
Officers arrested a 40-year-old Kitchener man two days later and charged him with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats to cause death.
