Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
The property at 2025 University Ave. E. in Ward 4 is currently zoned for employment. The city purchase it in 1999 when building Rim Park, but it has remained a vacant open field since. Now the city wants to develop around 730 units on the property and is beginning the process to do so.
"This is an opportunity for Waterloo to really do our part, I think to overachieve in doing our part, to build more homes faster," Mayor Dorothy McCabe told the meeting.
A consultant estimates the property could support 480 stacked townhouses and 250 apartments.
At Monday’s meeting council gave staff the greenlight to begin consulting nearby homes and businesses about the rezoning and to explore the process of filing for a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO).
Staff said the project would represent more than half of Waterloo’s provincial housing target for 2024. The city has a deficit of approximately 3,460 affordable housing units, with an average of only 12 new units added per year between 2010 and 2022. This development would also help the city get closer to its target of 16,000 new residential units by 2031.
"Housing is not just bricks and mortar. It's about opportunities for families, individuals, seniors, youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds," McCabe said.
The Region of Waterloo only reviews employment lands every five to ten years. City staff said an MZO would avoid needing regional approval for rezoning.
Michelle Lee, senior policy planner with the City of Waterloo, said the goal is "not to circumvent the planning process, but rather to expedite the planning of this area and to allow us to consider, before the region’s review, a potential conversion of these lands."
Consultation will happen throughout May.
“There's going to be a lot of questions that individuals have about that,” Ward 4 Coun. Diane Freeman said. “In terms of informing the ministerial zoning order, it would be helpful to have a public meeting to just kind of help people understand."
In an email to CTV News, Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman said: “We are all deeply committed to building more affordable and attainable housing, and that requires partnership at all levels of government.”
Removing the employment land zoning will put the city under targets set out by the province, but staff believe there are other under-utilized areas of the city that can make up for that.
“We still think we can achieve our employment targets, which is ultimately the most important thing, achieving our employment targets, even with the conversion of these lands,” Lee said.
Council will decide on whether to submit the MZO near the end of May. If they do, and the MZO is approved, the city would like to see the development started quickly.
"Certainly the goal is to have the development partner chosen by December 2024, and following the design, to have shovels in the ground as early as possible in 2025," McCabe said.
Information is already available online on Engage Waterloo Region, where residents can make comments on the plan.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Several officers shot trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, suspect killed, police say
Several officers on a task force trying to serve a warrant in a suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, neighborhood were shot Monday afternoon and a suspect in the shooting was found dead inside a home, police said.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
Singh still not ready to say if NDP will back budget, holding out for 'clarity' on disability benefit
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still not ready to say whether his caucus will support the federal budget, citing a need for further 'clarity' over whether the Liberals intend to address concerns surrounding the Canada Disability Benefit program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.