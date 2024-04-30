Motorcycle driver charged after Kitchener collision
Waterloo regional police have charged a motorcycle driver after a collision in Kitchener.
Police said the crash happened in the River Road East and Ottawa Street North area around 8:40 p.m. last night.
The collision involved a Honda sedan and a motorcycle with two occupants. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle had minor injuries.
Investigators have charged the motorcyclist with failing to yield the right of way for a private driveway.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judge finds Trump in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case and orders him to pay US$9,000 fine
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
BREAKING 4 dead, including infant, in wrong-way crash involving police on Ontario's Highway 401
A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. last night has left four people dead, including an infant, Ontario’s police watchdog says.
NEW Is there a cost to convenience? Canada approves new cancer immunotherapy treatment
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.2 per cent in February
Canada's GDP rose 0.2 per cent in February, driven by a rebound in transportation and warehousing, which saw the largest recorded month-to-month rise in over a year at 1.4 per cent.
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Over 1,500 students in Huron-Perth sent suspension notices
The Huron Perth Public Health Unit has issued 1,557 suspension orders to students in elementary and secondary school whose immunization records are considered incomplete.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in northeast London
The southbound lanes of Adelaide Street are blocked near Sunningdale Road. According to London fire, a three-vehicle crash has caused the issue.
-
Police charge Corunna man after investigation at Canatara Park
A 19 year old from Corunna is facing charges after damage to a grass area in Sarnia. Around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Canatara Park after a complaint that there was an SUV driving in the grass.
Windsor
-
Site chosen for Windsor's homelessness and housing hub
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the hub will be located on the city's near wet side in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue near Wyandotte Street west.
-
Trudeau promises to protect local construction jobs — and to hold EV plants to it
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do everything he can to protect local jobs, he promised Monday, as he met with a union concerned that foreign workers are taking Canadian jobs at a new electric-vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario.
-
Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection
A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.
Barrie
-
Police seek help in determining how a young man died in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
-
Man charged with two break-ins in one night: OPP
Thanks to video surveillance, police busted a man for two break-ins Monday.
-
Mystery surrounds abandoned car found in South Bruce Peninsula
The discovery of an abandoned car has left police and its owner scratching their heads.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Is there a cost to convenience? Canada approves new cancer immunotherapy treatment
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
Ottawa
-
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
-
Township of Russell appoints new mayor instead of holding a byelection
Mike Tarnowski will be the new mayor of the Town of Russell, after council in the town east of Ottawa decided not to hold a byelection to fill the vacant position.
-
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 dead, including infant, in wrong-way crash involving police on Ontario's Highway 401
A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. last night has left four people dead, including an infant, Ontario’s police watchdog says.
-
Construction expected to start on Ontario Hwy. 413 in 2025
Ontario will start construction on Highway 413 in 2025, Premier Doug Ford said in Caledon, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.2 per cent in February
Canada's GDP rose 0.2 per cent in February, driven by a rebound in transportation and warehousing, which saw the largest recorded month-to-month rise in over a year at 1.4 per cent.
Montreal
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Man in hospital after shooting in Longueuil
A man in his 50s is in hospital after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.
-
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Atlantic
-
Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
-
Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
-
Archeologists search for remnants of Halifax's 250-year-old wall that surrounded the city
Archeologist Jonathan Fowler is using ground-penetrating radar to search for historic evidence of the massive wall that surrounded Halifax more than 250 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
What is Road Soup? Winnipeg test drives new pothole patching project
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
Preliminary matter for man accused of killing four women goes into second day
Lawyers return to court today to hash out a pre-trial argument in the case of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.
-
Whiteout Street Party forcing road closures in downtown Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets are hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night for Game 5 of the playoff series, which means a Whiteout Street Party will be taking over downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
-
Pierre Poilievre weighs in on BC NDP plan to recriminalize public drug use
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
-
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.