Motorcycle driver charged after Kitchener collision

Waterloo regional police have charged a motorcycle driver after a collision in Kitchener.

Police said the crash happened in the River Road East and Ottawa Street North area around 8:40 p.m. last night.

The collision involved a Honda sedan and a motorcycle with two occupants. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle had minor injuries.

Investigators have charged the motorcyclist with failing to yield the right of way for a private driveway.