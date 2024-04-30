Teenager charged in Fergus attack

KITCHENER
    A teenager is facing charges after an attack in Fergus sent one person to hospital.

    Wellington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the attack happened on April 19 just before 7 p.m.

    Officers were called to an assault with a weapon in the St. David Street area.

    When emergency responders arrived, one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The alleged attacker, a 17-year-old with no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and theft under $5,000.

