Natural gas rate drops in Kitchener
Natural gas users in Kitchener will soon be paying less.
City council approved a staff report from the Finance and Corporate Services Committee last night recommending the natural gas rate decrease to 11.63 cents per cubic metre from 16.7 cents per cubic meter for Kitchener Utilities customers.
Average customers are expected to see savings of approximately $80.63 over the course of the year compared to the 2023 rates.
The change will come into effect tomorrow.
