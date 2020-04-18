WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve seized a variety of weapons and suspected drugs from a residence on Veterans Way in Cambridge.

The drugs and firearm team executed a search warrant at the house with the help of the emergency response unit around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

A shotgun, lever-action rifle, crossbows, ammunition, replica firearms, as well as suspected meth and fentanyl were all reportedly seized.

A 35-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with two counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm, but police anticipate further charges.