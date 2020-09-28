KITCHENER -- Following long lines and extended wait times at COVID-19 assessment sites in Waterloo Region and across Ontario, the provincial government announced restrictions on who could seek testing for the disease.

Last week, health officials said testing is only available to people who have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone with the virus, has been directed to seek testing by a public health official or needs to be tested for screening purposes.

Pharmacies in some regions started offering COVID-19 tests last week for people without symptoms. On Friday, Premier Doug Ford said pharmacy testing will be coming to Waterloo Region and surrounding communities this week. However, the province has yet to release a list of pharmacies in the area that will offer those tests.

People should only go to a pharmacy if they are not showing any symptoms, the province said.

They also need to meet one of these criteria:

In contact with a confirmed case

Live or work in an at-risk setting

Visiting a long-term care home

Are a worker or resident at an outbreak site

Eligible through targeted initiative

Testing will be available by appointment only.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms should go to an assessment centre, rather than a pharmacy.

There are four COVID-19 assessment centres in Waterloo Region:

The Grand River Hospital-run drive-thru in the Catalyst parking lot

The Cambridge-North Dumfries Community Assessment and Testing Centre at Cambridge Memorial Hospital

The St. Mary's General Hospital COVID-19 testing centre

Kitchener-Waterloo-Wilmot-Wellesley-Woolwich (KW4) Community Assessment Centre

All locations require an appointment. The drive-thru site in Kitchener, which used to allow walk-ins, changed to pre-booked appointments after concerns last week of alleged threats against staff.

The provincial government's website says people should go to an assessment centre if they meet any of these criteria:

Have COVID-19 symptoms

In contact with a confirmed case

Live or work in an at-risk setting

Visiting a long-term care home

Worker or resident at an outbreak site

Eligible through targeted initiative

Anyone going for a test should bring their Ontario Health Card.

They're also asked to follow public health measures, including wearing a mask and maintaining two metres of physical distancing.