KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the province saw its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Ten of the new cases in the region were reported from Sunday. The rest are included in previous days' totals.

The number of resolved cases increased by six in Waterloo Region, now sitting at a total of 1,425. There are 161 active cases in the region, an increase of eight active cases since Sunday.

One person is currently in hospital, the region's dashboard says. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 120.

There are also 10 active outbreaks in the region. There are two at long-term care homes, two in congregate settings, one at a sports and fitness facility, one at a food and beverage service, one at a school and three at licensed child care centres.

Public health officials declared an outbreak at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School on Friday evening after a student and a staff member from the same cohort tested positive for COVID-19. The school remains open, officials say.

Ontario reported a record-high increase in new cases on Monday at 700. There was also one new death recorded in the province in the past 24 hours.

Ontario now sits at a total of 50,531 COVID-19 cases.