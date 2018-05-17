Featured
What's open and what's closed this weekend, and when fireworks are OK
Residents light fireworks along their street during the Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto on Monday, May 24, 2010. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:57PM EDT
It might technically be the second long weekend of the spring but for most people, Victoria Day marks the unofficial start to summer.
With Monday being a statutory holiday across Canada, many businesses and services are running modified hours or closing for the entire day.
Here’s a look at some of the holiday weekend’s biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:
- Curbside waste collection will take place as normal; waste drop-off sites will be closed Monday
- Mail will not be delivered on Monday
- Grand River Transit buses will spend Monday operating on a Sunday schedule
- Major bank branches will be closed Monday
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre will be closed Monday
- LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed Monday
- Many grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed on Monday. Others may be open limited hours. Check your local store for details
- Branches of the Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library, Idea Exchange and Region of Waterloo Public Library will not be open Monday
- All local municipal offices will be closed Monday
- Pools and community centres in Kitchener will be closed Monday
- Kitchener’s splash pads open for the season this summer, with the exception of the one at McLennan Park
- The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre, Albert McCormick Community Centre and RIM Park will be closed Monday
- City of Cambridge-run arenas and community centres will be closed Monday
Looking to mark Victoria Day with fireworks? In Kitchener, doing so is legal from Sunday until Tuesday. Waterloo’s bylaw is looser, allowing for fireworks to be set off up to a week before and after the holiday, while Cambridge lets its residents use fireworks between Saturday and Wednesday.