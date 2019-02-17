Featured
What’s open and closed on Family Day?
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 3:20PM EST
Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 18.
Because it’s a provincial holiday and not a federal one, some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2019:
What’s open:
- The Charles Street and Ainslie Street Bus Terminals
- Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday Schedule for Family Day
- GRT Customer Service will continue to be available 24/7 at 519-585-7555
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McGougall Cottage will have special Family Day activities planned
- TheMuseum
- The Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Waste, recycling, and green bin curbside collection will run as usual on the holiday Monday. Items should be out by 7 a.m
- Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday
- Waterloo Recreation Complex
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
- Breithaupt Centre, Cameron Heights, Forest Heights, and Lyle Hallman Pools
What’s Closed:
- All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)
- All waste sites for residential waste drop-off
- All Region of Waterloo Library locations
- Employment Resource Centres
- Regional Daycare centres
- Home Child Care offices
- Sunnyside Wellness Centre
- Beer Store and LCBO locations
- Elementary and secondary schools
- Fairview Mall, Conestoga Mall, and Cambridge Centre
- Municipal offices