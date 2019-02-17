

Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 18.

Because it’s a provincial holiday and not a federal one, some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2019:

What’s open:

The Charles Street and Ainslie Street Bus Terminals

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday Schedule for Family Day

GRT Customer Service will continue to be available 24/7 at 519-585-7555

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McGougall Cottage will have special Family Day activities planned

TheMuseum

The Region of Waterloo International Airport

Waste, recycling, and green bin curbside collection will run as usual on the holiday Monday. Items should be out by 7 a.m

Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday

Waterloo Recreation Complex

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Breithaupt Centre, Cameron Heights, Forest Heights, and Lyle Hallman Pools

What’s Closed: