Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 18.

Because it’s a provincial holiday and not a federal one, some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2019:

 

What’s open:

  • The Charles Street and Ainslie Street Bus Terminals
  • Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday Schedule for Family Day
  • GRT Customer Service will continue to be available 24/7 at 519-585-7555
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McGougall Cottage will have special Family Day activities planned
  • TheMuseum
  • The Region of Waterloo International Airport
  • Waste, recycling, and green bin curbside collection will run as usual on the holiday Monday. Items should be out by 7 a.m
  • Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday
  • Waterloo Recreation Complex
  • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
  • Breithaupt Centre, Cameron Heights, Forest Heights, and Lyle Hallman Pools

 

What’s Closed:

  • All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)
  • All waste sites for residential waste drop-off
  • All Region of Waterloo Library locations
  • Employment Resource Centres
  • Regional Daycare centres
  • Home Child Care offices
  • Sunnyside Wellness Centre
  • Beer Store and LCBO locations
  • Elementary and secondary schools
  • Fairview Mall, Conestoga Mall, and Cambridge Centre
  • Municipal offices