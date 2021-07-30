Advertisement
What's open and closed in Waterloo Region on Monday's Civic Holiday
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 1:52PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 30, 2021 3:54PM EDT
KITCHENER -- There will be some service changes in Waterloo Region due to the Civic Holiday on Monday.
Here's a look at what's open and closed on Aug. 2.
REGION OF WATERLOO
OPEN
- Customer service line 519-575-4400
- Grand River transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Regular curbside pickup for garbage, recycling, yard waste, with items out by 7 a.m.
CLOSED
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites closed for residential drop off
- Regional administrative offices
- Region of Waterloo museums and libraries
- Welcome Spaces
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration
- Sunnyside Wellness Centre remains closed
- Community Alzheimer Day programs
CITY OF KITCHENER
OPEN
- Splash pads
- Activa Sportsplex
- Kiwanis Park, Harry Class, Idlewood Pool, Wilson Pool, and Lyle Hallman Pool
CLOSED
- City hall
- Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Cameron Heights Pool
- Kitchener Public Library
- Community Centres
- Budd Park
- Kitchener Market
CITY OF CAMBRIDGE
OPEN
- Ed Newland Pool
- George Hancock Outdoor Pool
- Soper Park Outdoor Pool
- Arenas
CLOSED
- Idea Exchange
- City Hall
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- Cemeteries Admin. Offices
OTHER STORES
- Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open
- Conestoga Mall is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.