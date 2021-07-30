KITCHENER -- There will be some service changes in Waterloo Region due to the Civic Holiday on Monday.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Aug. 2.

REGION OF WATERLOO

OPEN

  • Customer service line 519-575-4400
  • Grand River transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport
  • Regular curbside pickup for garbage, recycling, yard waste, with items out by 7 a.m.

CLOSED

  • Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites closed for residential drop off
  • Regional administrative offices
  • Region of Waterloo museums and libraries
  • Welcome Spaces
  • Sunnyside Home reception and administration
  • Sunnyside Wellness Centre remains closed
  • Community Alzheimer Day programs

CITY OF KITCHENER

OPEN

  • Splash pads
  • Activa Sportsplex
  • Kiwanis Park, Harry Class, Idlewood Pool, Wilson Pool, and Lyle Hallman Pool

CLOSED

  • City hall
  • Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Cameron Heights Pool
  • Kitchener Public Library
  • Community Centres
  • Budd Park
  • Kitchener Market

CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

OPEN

  • Ed Newland Pool
  • George Hancock Outdoor Pool
  • Soper Park Outdoor Pool
  • Arenas

CLOSED

  • Idea Exchange
  • City Hall
  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • Cemeteries Admin. Offices

OTHER STORES

  • Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open
  • Conestoga Mall is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.