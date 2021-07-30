KITCHENER -- There will be some service changes in Waterloo Region due to the Civic Holiday on Monday.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Aug. 2.

REGION OF WATERLOO

OPEN

Customer service line 519-575-4400

Grand River transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Regular curbside pickup for garbage, recycling, yard waste, with items out by 7 a.m.

CLOSED

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites closed for residential drop off

Regional administrative offices

Region of Waterloo museums and libraries

Welcome Spaces

Sunnyside Home reception and administration

Sunnyside Wellness Centre remains closed

Community Alzheimer Day programs

CITY OF KITCHENER

OPEN

Splash pads

Activa Sportsplex

Kiwanis Park, Harry Class, Idlewood Pool, Wilson Pool, and Lyle Hallman Pool

CLOSED

City hall

Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Cameron Heights Pool

Kitchener Public Library

Community Centres

Budd Park

Kitchener Market

CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

OPEN

Ed Newland Pool

George Hancock Outdoor Pool

Soper Park Outdoor Pool

Arenas

CLOSED

Idea Exchange

City Hall

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Cemeteries Admin. Offices

OTHER STORES