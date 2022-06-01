What’s happening in Waterloo region and Guelph for Pride?

June is Pride month and whether you’re looking for a family-friendly park day or a karaoke night with friends, there’s plenty going on in Waterloo region and Guelph celebrating LGBTQ2S+ culture and community.

Here’s some of what’s planned:

tri-Pride Summer Festival

Victoria Park, Kitchener

Saturday, June 4, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The marquee Pride celebration in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge is back in Victoria Park in Kitchener for the first time since 2019.

The event promises live performances, a bar area, vendors, a kids zone and “a whole lot of fun.”

More information can be found here.

Pride in the Park

Exhibition Park (south end), Guelph

Saturday June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is one of more than a dozen organized by Guelph Pride as part of their Spring Festival, which runs June 10 to June 19.

Organizers describe Pride in the Park as what you get “when you mix a pancake breakfast, an inflatable structure, a small stage, a bunch of volunteers at folding tables and a button maker.”

Queer-eoke

Wellington Brewery, Guelph

Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.

“Start Pride off on a high note,” reads the description of this event, also organized by Guelph Pride. Organizers say it includes “exactly the songs you’d expect.”

Big Gay River Hike

Sunday, June 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

York Road Park

This hike for 2SLGBTQIA+ folks is the latest in a series organized by Nature in Transition, a program from Guelph’s HIV/AIDS Resources & Community Health (ARCH).

Capacity is limited and pre-registration is required.

Queer Prom

June 16, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ONYX Downtown, Guelph

Queer Prom promises good music, fun activities, free stuff and “overall chill vibes.”

Organized by Guelph Queer Equity in partnership with Guelph Pride, this space/galaxy-themed dance night will be a sober space.

This list is ongoing and will be updated. If you have a Pride event you would like us to feature please email ctvkitchenerwebteam@bellmedia.ca