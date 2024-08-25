Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an attempted abduction in North Dumfries Township.

    According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.

    It was reported that a man exited the vehicle and attempted to pull the woman inside. She was able to escape and ran away. The vehicle left the area before officers arrived, police said.

    The suspect is described as being middle-aged with fair skin and dark hair. He may have been wearing a tracksuit.

    “It is believed there were others inside the vehicle at the time. The vehicle is described as a grey newer model SUV,” police said in a media release.

    Residents in the area are being asked to check any surveillance video they have and report any suspicious behaviour to police.

