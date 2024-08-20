'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation

A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.

There will be lane closures on Hwy. 7/8 starting on Saturday with a full closure starting 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

There will also be other closures in the area including Chandler Drive, between Woodfern Court and Strasburg Road, for a few hours.

According to the region, the new bridge will be lifted and placed across the highway between the Fischer Hallman Rd and Homer Watson Blvd interchanges.

“Please plan ahead as significant delays are expected in these affected areas during the highway closure,” the region said on their website.

The region said Highway 7/8 will reopen with a single lane on Sunday before midnight and all lanes will fully open by Monday at 5 a.m.

During the full closure on Sunday, eastbound highway traffic will be diverted off at the Fisher Hallman Rd interchange, and westbound highway traffic will be diverted off at the Homer Watson Blvd interchange. Ottawa Street will be used as the detour route, according to the region.