Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago

A woman's body, found almost 20 years ago in a wooded area between Rockwood and Guelph, Ont., has now been identified.

The human remains were discovered by a passerby who was walking near a picnic rest area along Highway 7 on Aug. 28, 2005.

Although investigators knew they belonged to a female, not much more was known about the victim at that time.

Her death was, and is still, considered suspicious.

On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police announced they had identified the woman using forensic or investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).

Investigators said submitted the case in 2022 and, in April of this year, a presumptive identification was made. Police then located the woman's relatives and a family member’s DNA was used to confirm the identity of the deceased as Tammy Eileen Penner, 41, of Chilliwack, British Columbia.

CTV asked the OPP why it took so long to come back with a positive match.

“The length of time for IGG analysis varies depending on several circumstances, including [the] traditional genealogy process or the time spent creating a profile from a DNA sample,” explained Agata Czajkowski, strategic communications advisor for the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch. “Additionally, the only certified/accredited labs that perform IGG are located in the United States, which will increase the time it takes to receive results.”

A body was found in a wooded area near Rockwood in 2005.

Who is Tammy?

Tammy Eileen Penner was 41-years-old when she was reported missing to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Feb. 7, 2005. Before her disappearance, she had been living in both Chilliwack and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Investigators believe someone spoke to her while she was travelling from the west coast to Ontario.

An undated photo of Tammy Eileen Penner provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)

Police investigation

After the human remains were found in 2005, OPP launched their own investigation.

They believed the unknown woman was dragged a short distance into a wooded area approximately a month before her body had been discovered.

OPP said she was covered by a ‘Woods’ brand sleeping bag and wearing clothes bought in Montreal, Que.

A sleeping bag found with human remains near Rockwood and Guelph.

She also had a two-tooth partial plate on her upper teeth.

Video still from a 2010 OPP press conference on the human remains found near Rockwood and Guelph, Ont. On the left, a bust of the victim, and on the right, her two-tooth partial plate.

Further investigation revealed the woman suffered several previous injuries to her left cheek, nose and left eye socket that may have left a visible deformity on her face.

“She was dumped in this location to hide the truth of her death,” OPP Detective Inspector Ian Maule said at the time.

In 2010, OPP offered a $50,000 reward for information that led to her identification.

Clothing found with human remains near Rockwood and Guelph.

Unanswered questions

While Penner may have been identified, questions remain about her death.

OPP said her family wants to know what happened.

“There is more to be done – Tammy’s family is desperate to find out the circumstances that led to her death. If you know anything, please contact police to help provide resolution to her loved ones,” OPP Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor said in a media release.

'Jane Doe' memorial

Years after her remains were found, the Rockwood Knights of Columbus established a memorial for the unidentified woman in hopes that someone would come forward with information on her death. Police said the memorial has been maintained by a member of the public ever since.

On Friday, someone wrote Penner's name on a piece of paper and added it to the 'Jane Doe' memorial.

A piece of paper with Tammy Eileen Penner’s name was added to a memorial established by the Rockwood Knights of Columbus after human remains were found in a wooded area in 2005. August 23, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)