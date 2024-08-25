KITCHENER
    3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener

    WRPS cruisers (CTV Kitchener 2023). WRPS cruisers (CTV Kitchener 2023).
    Three young children and a woman have been injured following a collision with a hydro pole in Kitchener.

    At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.

    The driver, a 33-year-old Kitchener woman and three passengers, ages 9, 6 and 2, were transported to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Ottawa Street South was closed for northbound traffic until 9:30 p.m.

    Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Services Unit are continuing to investigate.

