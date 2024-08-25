Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an early morning attempted abduction and sexual assault in Waterloo.

Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man sexually assaulted the woman while attempting to pull her into a vehicle. The woman was able to break free and run away. The suspect left in the vehicle before officers arrived.

The woman received minor injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as tanned, 5’8”, has a fit build and was wearing a white shirt and a white hat.

“It is believed that there were three other occupants inside the vehicle at the time. The vehicle is described as a white sedan,” police said in a media release.

Police are asking residents to check any surveillance footage they may have and to contact police if they see any suspicious activity.

The incident in Waterloo comes just 3.5 hours after another attempted abduction was reported in Ayr.

Police said “there is nothing to indicate that the incident in Waterloo and the incident that happened in Ayr are connected in any way.”

Regional police are continuing to investigate both incidents.