KITCHENER -- Any resident of Waterloo Region experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can now be tested for the virus.

The Region announced Friday that symptomatic patients who think they may have COVID-19 can be referred to one of the region's five assessment centres through their primary care physician.

Additionally, hospitals are also ready to test the general public.

"Now anyone who has mild symptoms of any sort related to COVID-19 can get access to a test just by calling the hospital and booking an appointment," said Patrick Gaskin, President and CEO of Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

"As we open up businesses, it will be really important for people who have any mild symptoms to know whether or not they have COVID-19."

Beforehand, only priority patients, like frontline workers or staff and residents at long term care homes, were able to get tested in the region.

"The thing about testing is it is our biggest surveillance tool,” said Stephanie Perasall of St. Mary’s General Hospital. "That allows us to see what the disease burden is in the community. It is really important to get as many people tested as we can."

St. Mary’s is home to one of the five assessment centers in the region. One is at Grand River Hospital, another is at the Waterloo Walk In Clinic, and two are at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Gaskin says a referral from a physician is not required at the Cambridge locations, but an appointment must be made.

"Generally they wait in their cars until their appointment time, a call is made, and then they come in," he said.

St. Mary’s and Grand River are able to accommodate up to 140 tests a day between the two hospitals.

"We are always open to changing that," said Perasall. "It will really depend on this weekend with the new definitely, which will help us provide to see what that volume is. We are certainly able to flex our hours as we need to."

Public Health is reminding residents testing is for people who are currently experiencing symptoms. Those wondering if they had COVID-19 in the past should not seek out testing.