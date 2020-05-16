WATERLOO -- There have been 14 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths confirmed by Region of Waterloo Public Health.

These updates put the Saturday morning totals at 997 cases and 111 deaths.

The number of resolved cases has increased by 25, putting the Waterloo Region total at 575.

An outbreak at Twin Oaks Long Term Care Home has been declared over after 11 days and two cases in staff.

This brings the total LTC and retirement home outbreaks down to 10.

An outbreak at Conestoga Meats currently accounts for 78 of the cases in Waterloo Region, but none of the deaths.

Of the 997 COVID-19 cases in the region, 584 are from facility outbreaks. Ninety-one of the 111 deaths are also from outbreak situations.

Public Health has conducted 13,714 COVID-19 tests and say the general public can now be tested as well.

The number of tests sat at 10,770 on Friday. Health officials say they have been under-reporting test numbers so far out of an abundance of caution.