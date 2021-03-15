KITCHENER -- The westbound Cambridge ONroute has closed temporarily for an enhanced cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice on its website, ONroute officials said an employee last worked on March 10.

The gas pumps and convenience store are still open.

The site will reopen once the cleaning and sanitization is complete, which will likely take between four to eight hours.

ONroute officials said any employees or customers who aren't feeling well should stay home.

They also said they have multiple safety protocols in place, including enhanced cleaning, encouraging contactless purchases and providing masks and gloves for employees.

ONroutes are considered essential businesses in Ontario.