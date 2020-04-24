KITCHENER -- A Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault.

In a press release, the OPP say Sergeant Mike Dolderman was charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of breach of trust.

Dolderman is a 21-year member of the Wellington County OPP detachment. He has been suspended from duty.

Officials say they began an investigation back in February.

The press released also mentions 53-year-old Brenda Dolderman was charged with three counts of obstruction of justice.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on July 28.