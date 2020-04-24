Wellington OPP officer charged with sexual assault
CTV Kitchener Published Friday, April 24, 2020 7:46PM EDT
OPP file image.
KITCHENER -- A Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault.
In a press release, the OPP say Sergeant Mike Dolderman was charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of breach of trust.
Dolderman is a 21-year member of the Wellington County OPP detachment. He has been suspended from duty.
Officials say they began an investigation back in February.
The press released also mentions 53-year-old Brenda Dolderman was charged with three counts of obstruction of justice.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on July 28.