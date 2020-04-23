KITCHENER -- The public health unit for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has confirmed 18 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 219.

As of Thursday, 15 people have died from the virus in the region and 76 have recovered.

WDG Public Health has been able to attribute two cases to travel, two to contact with a known case, one to community transmission, and 34 to outbreaks at institutions.

For 143 cases, the origins have not yet been determined.

Eight of the 10 facility outbreaks are ongoing. St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Wellington Terrace had their outbreaks declared over last week.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 77 are self-isolating, 11 are in hospital, and five are in ICU.