Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph preparing to vaccinate children under 12

GUELPH -

Health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 11.

Health Canada is expected to announce approval for the Pfizer vaccine for children under 12 soon.

WDG Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer held a press conference Thursday morning, saying the expanding ages would be a game-changer in the pandemic.

Dr. Mercer anticipates children between five and 11 will be able to get vaccinated as early as next week, reassuring parents it's safe to do so.

She said some doses are expected next week, with more on the way after that.

Vaccines will be administered to children through clinics, primary care offices and pharmacies.

Dr. Mercer said there are around 23,500 children in the area and about 70 per cent are going to want the vaccine fairly soon. She encouraged anyone who might be hesitant to look at resources available on their website.

"These are very important vaccines," she said. "We want to answer your questions. We want to get to the point where you can make the decision to vaccinate your children, because that's what the goal is, to keep everyone safe and healthy, and end this pandemic."

Appointments will be necessary for children's shots to spread out demand in the coming weeks.