KITCHENER -- Wellington Brewery has issued a recall of its Pinwheel Pineapple Gose cans.

The Guelph company says they discovered a quality issue with the batch packaged on June 24, 2021, namely that the cans could leak or even possibly burst at higher temperatures.

The recall includes individual cans, as well as cans included the seasonal mix pack:

Pineapple Gose - PKG Jun/24/2021 (date code printed on base of can)

Welly Vol 10 Mix Pack - PKG Jun/03/2021 (06/03/21 - sticker on bottom of box)

In a release, Wellington Brewery stated that during its routine quality control panel they discovered some of the cans had undergone secondary fermentation, "causing higher levels of CO2 in the cans which has resulted in higher than normal internal pressure."

That internal pressure, they say, could lead to "cans leaking, coming apart at the seal, or potentially bursting at higher temperatures."

However the beer itself will not cause harm if consumed.

They suggest refrigerating the beer cans until they can be safely disposed.

Wellington Brewery says in the release that they issued the recall "as a proactive step to ensure that we only have the best product for sale."

They go on to say: "From everyone here at the brewery, we'd like to apologize for this. We know you expect better from us and we will be reviewing our packaging and quality control procedures to ensure this does not happen again."

Wellington Brewery will replace any cans purchased from the LCBO or directly from the brewery's retail store. Those can be arranged by emailing Wellington Brewery at store@wellingtonbrewery.ca or calling 1-800-576-3853.