

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





The 2018 US Open Beer Championship winners were announced on July 9 from Oxford, Ohio.

6,300 beers representing 110 different styles were sent in from South Carolina to South Korea, the organization’s website said.

Judges from England, Canada and the United States awarded Wellington Brewery a gold medal in a blind tasting for the English pale ale category.

Wellington’s Special Pale Ale beat out the Grand National Champion, Peticolas Brewing from Dallas, Texas, which was awarded silver in the category and won three additional gold medals.

Special Pale Ale won silver in its category in 2017.

This year was the tenth installment of the championship.