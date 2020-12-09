KITCHENER -- A Guelph brewery is coming off a big win at an international beer competition.

In a post on its website, Wellington Brewery says it took home three medals and a Top-10 Ranking at the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

According to the brewery, it's the ninth year in a row it has won an award at the competition, which featured over 6,000 entries from around the world competing in 140 different categories.

The company says it won gold medals for its Special Pale Ale and County Brown Ale, and a silver medal for its UVB-76 Maksim, a seasonal bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout.

The gold medal-winning beers are available year-round; the imperial stout is no longer available, but is part of an annual series released each November.

According to its website, Wellington Brewery has been in operation since 1985 and is the oldest independently owned microbrewery in Canada.

Also represented was Amsterdam Brewing, which placed sixth in the Top-10 list of breweries. Wellington Brewery took 10th.

Niagara College also won silver in the bitter category and silver for its Beer 101 in the old ale category.

Hamilton-based Clifford Brewing won silver in the English special bitter category for its beer, called Dark Streets of London.

The Exchange Brewery also won silver in the foreign stout category, while LOD Brew Co. won silver in the German Kolsch category.

Altogether, Ontario breweries combined to win 18 awards in this year's championship.